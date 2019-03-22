Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $43,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.49.

NYSE XPO opened at $51.48 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

