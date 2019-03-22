Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 3.57% of Safety Insurance Group worth $44,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.63. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

