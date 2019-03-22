Northern Trust Corp Acquires 236,938 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 236,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $45,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,016 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,703 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,601 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,171.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,477 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,482.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 2,170 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $64,492.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,443.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,999 shares of company stock valued at $237,629. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners set a $44.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

BTU opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

