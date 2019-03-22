North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,224,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $102.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

