Norinchukin Bank The Has $37.26 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.96.

NYSE WMT opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 734,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $664,337,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,667,167 shares of company stock worth $947,472,063. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

