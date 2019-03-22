Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,692 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.60% of Norfolk Southern worth $239,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,856.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $127.79 and a 52 week high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.37.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

