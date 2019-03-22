Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 115,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $152,046,000 after acquiring an additional 832,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $127.79 and a fifty-two week high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.37.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

