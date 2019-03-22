Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at $119,411,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $782,771.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

