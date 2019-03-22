Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €6.35 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.35 ($7.38) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.48).

CBK stock opened at €7.01 ($8.15) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 12 month high of €12.09 ($14.05).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

