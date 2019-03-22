Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €6.35 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.35 ($7.38) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.48).

CBK stock opened at €7.01 ($8.15) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 12 month high of €12.09 ($14.05).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

