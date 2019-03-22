Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.89 ($6.85).

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

