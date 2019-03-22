Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,591 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 343,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 78,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

