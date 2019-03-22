Noble Financial Analysts Give Tribune Publishing (TPCO) a $19.00 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

TPCO opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $417.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,095,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 631,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 205,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

