Noble Financial Analysts Give Tribune Publishing (TPCO) a $19.00 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.
TPCO opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $417.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.68.
About Tribune Publishing
Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.
