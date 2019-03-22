NMI (NMIH) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

NMI (NASDAQ: NMIH) is one of 9 public companies in the “Surety insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NMI to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NMI alerts:

90.5% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of shares of all “Surety insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NMI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Surety insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NMI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 0 8 0 3.00 NMI Competitors 58 275 476 27 2.56

NMI presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. As a group, “Surety insurance” companies have a potential upside of 8.07%. Given NMI’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NMI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 39.24% 17.47% 10.92% NMI Competitors 29.01% 13.44% 7.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NMI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $275.02 million $107.92 million 15.95 NMI Competitors $1.24 billion $316.43 million 10.38

NMI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NMI. NMI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NMI has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NMI beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.