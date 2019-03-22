Niel L. Poulsen Sells 5,782 Shares of US Concrete Inc (USCR) Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $247,874.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of USCR traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 12,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,689. US Concrete Inc has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $704.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.
US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). US Concrete had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. US Concrete’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
USCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.51.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.
