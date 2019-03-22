Niel L. Poulsen Sells 5,782 Shares of US Concrete Inc (USCR) Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $247,874.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of USCR traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 12,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,689. US Concrete Inc has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $704.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). US Concrete had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. US Concrete’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/niel-l-poulsen-sells-5782-shares-of-us-concrete-inc-uscr-stock.html.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.