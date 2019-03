Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Director Nickolas A. Mills sold 2,610 shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $39,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,889. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Craft Brew Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BREW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

