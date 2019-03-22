NIC (EGOV) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on NIC to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

EGOV stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. NIC has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.44 million. NIC had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,319,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,528,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,779,000 after acquiring an additional 442,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,852,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after acquiring an additional 434,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

