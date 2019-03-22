NEXT plc (NXT) Insider Acquires £50,860 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Tristia Harrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,086 ($66.46) per share, for a total transaction of £50,860 ($66,457.60).
NXT opened at GBX 5,380 ($70.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,224 ($81.33). The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $55.00. This represents a yield of 2.07%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.
