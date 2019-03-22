Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 50,752.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 287,260 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $7,458,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 77,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $195.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.06.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

