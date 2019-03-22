NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.14. NewLink Genetics shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 5944 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on NLNK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NewLink Genetics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NewLink Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market cap of $74.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

