NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.14. NewLink Genetics shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 5944 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on NLNK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NewLink Genetics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NewLink Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
The stock has a market cap of $74.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.85.
NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)
NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.