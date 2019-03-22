New York Times (NYT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE:NYT opened at $33.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.26. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $360,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,071.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,313,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2,331.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,230,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,042 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

