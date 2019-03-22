New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in QEP Resources by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,157,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QEP Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,252,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,767 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,029,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,549 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at $13,496,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in QEP Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,606,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP opened at $8.10 on Friday. QEP Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 2.14.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-lowers-stake-in-qep-resources-inc-qep.html.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.