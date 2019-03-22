New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Boingo Wireless worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIFI. 361 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,566 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $119,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,446.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $668,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,195.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,750 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WIFI opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a P/E ratio of -738.33 and a beta of 1.09. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-increases-stake-in-boingo-wireless-inc-wifi.html.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.