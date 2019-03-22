New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 31,804 Argo Group (ARGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $70.95 on Friday. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

