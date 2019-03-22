New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.5% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

