New Age Beverages (NBEV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

NBEV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

