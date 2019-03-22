Nevsun Resources’ (NSU) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Raymond James currently has a C$6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NSU stock opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. Nevsun Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.01.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

