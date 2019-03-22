Nevro (NVRO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nevro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

NVRO stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 7.11. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nevro by 4,723.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

