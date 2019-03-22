Neutral News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Toyota Motor (TM) Share Price

News stories about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news sentiment score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TM. ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NYSE TM opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $111.12 and a 12 month high of $138.68. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $69.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

