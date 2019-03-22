Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Niu Technologies (NIU) a $12.00 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $12.00 price objective on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.12 target price for the company.

Shares of NIU opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yiheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

