Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Niu Technologies (NIU) a $12.00 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $12.00 price objective on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.12 target price for the company.
Shares of NIU opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.
