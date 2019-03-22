nDEX Hits One Day Volume of $2,846.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, nDEX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market cap of $61,868.00 and $2,846.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00374037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.01664339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00230501 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004911 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,657,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

