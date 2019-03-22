Navigator (NVGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navigator from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navigator from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

