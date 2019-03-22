Navient (NAVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Navient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.04 on Friday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Navient had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Signition LP increased its stake in shares of Navient by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

