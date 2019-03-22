Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 15,644 Shares of Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after buying an additional 252,741 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSM shares. Loop Capital raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Versum Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Versum Materials from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

VSM stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Versum Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

