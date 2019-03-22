Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after purchasing an additional 243,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 292.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

GCP stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, CEO Gregory E. Poling sold 32,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $826,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,552.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 6,990,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $202,383,602.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

