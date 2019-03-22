Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in News Corp (NWS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of News by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 574,125 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in News by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in News by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in News by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 198,839 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News Corp has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

