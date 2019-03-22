National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Stake Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,000 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

National HealthCare stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

