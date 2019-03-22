National Bank Financial Raises Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Price Target to C$61.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. GMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.55.

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.89000015884855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 25,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.54, for a total value of C$1,238,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$641,882.30.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

