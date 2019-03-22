National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bluestone Resources Inc (BSR)

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluestone Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bluestone Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Shares of BSR opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.07.

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

