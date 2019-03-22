NANJCOIN Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $4,181.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and HitBTC. During the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00375685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.01653302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00230273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

