Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/murphy-usa-inc-musa-shares-bought-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.