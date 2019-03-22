Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,849,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,919,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY opened at $26.19 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

