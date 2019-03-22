Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €220.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €207.00 ($240.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

