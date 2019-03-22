M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.58.
NYSE MTB opened at $160.32 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $189.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
