Mosaic Co (MOS) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Mosaic by 49.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

MOS stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

