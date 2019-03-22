MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Oddo Bhf set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.30 ($117.79).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €83.00 ($96.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.74. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 12-month high of €124.90 ($145.23).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

