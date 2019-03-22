Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 640.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 14.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,880.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $122.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.83. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 17.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In other Morningstar news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,232,538.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,299,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,376,268.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 23,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $2,491,366.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,641,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,354,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,830 shares of company stock worth $42,347,661 in the last ninety days. 57.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

