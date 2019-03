FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.45.

FedEx stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.27. 16,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,196. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. FedEx has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

