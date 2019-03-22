Moog (MOG.A) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of MOG.A opened at $88.01 on Friday. Moog has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Moog had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Moog’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moog will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

