Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stake Decreased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,184,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,006,000 after purchasing an additional 408,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $22,756,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $145.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.63 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $2,055,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $1,939,446.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,835 shares in the company, valued at $51,033,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,111 shares of company stock worth $43,107,436. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

