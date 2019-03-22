Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $243,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 918,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $278,685. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNR. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

MNR stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.46. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased primarily to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

